Missoula County officials urging residents to prepare for possible flooding

MISSOULA — Missoula County officials are urging residents to prepare for possible flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Missoula County from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

The NWS cautions that "Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks from ice jam releases. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, including basements and crawlspaces."



The Missoula County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is reminding residents to sign up for emergency notifications and to take precautions to protect their property from possible flooding.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for Smart911 or to download the app. OEM uses these alerts to notify residents of immediate safety concerns in their neighborhoods.

Officials advise people who have properties with basements can take the following precautions:



Clear gutters and downspouts to allow proper drainage and reduce the risk of ice dams and leaks.

Remove snow from roofs if it is safe to do so.

Move snow at least five feet away from foundations and window wells.

If you choose to use sandbags to protect your home, be careful that placement of bags does not divert water to your neighbors’ home.

Keep an eye on the weather forecast.

City residents are encouraged to clear blocked storm drains along the street in front of their property to allow for better stormwater drainage. A map of storm drain locations is available here. People can use the Report an Issue tab to report non-emergency stormwater issues, such as large water pools in the street.

People should call 9-1-1 if stormwater threatens to enter their homes or other buildings.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: