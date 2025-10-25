Missoula families save money with new children's consignment store

MISSOULA — A new consignment store in Missoula is helping families stretch their budgets by offering gently used children's clothing at bargain prices.

Once Upon a Child opened two months ago and has quickly become a financial lifesaver for parents dealing with rising costs and children who outgrow clothes quickly.

The store pays cash on the spot for kids' clothing, which helps parents turn items their children have outgrown into money for current needs.

" I cleaned out the garage, we're taking things that we didn't need and turning it into what we do need. I need some pants for my daughter. I need some snow pants for my older kids to go out and play, so it's great because I'm not spending a lot of time or a lot of money to get the things I need," Krista Larson said.

For Summer Bettoni, a single mother who recently moved to Missoula with her two children, the store has been particularly helpful.

"So I have 2 kids and I'm a single mom. So having them open was the biggest blessing. It made the financial burden of being a mom a lot easier," Bettoni said.

Bettoni brought in her kids' outgrown clothes to trade for bigger sizes. She found everything she needed for her son's first day of preschool and new clothes for her daughter too.

Courtesy of Summer Bettoni Bettoni's son on his first day of preschool

"They grow so fast and then when you're done with it, you just, I used to throw it in a tote and forget about it and now that there's somewhere that's willing to take those clothes and I know that they're going to somebody who's going to do exactly what I do.. be so appreciative over all of it," Bettoni said.

Store owner Desiree Dillavou decided to open a Missoula location after seeing how much the franchise helped her own family.

"When I came here. There wasn't a Once Upon a Child and so that was one of the first things I looked up," Dillavou said.

She didn't do it alone. With the help of her three daughters, the store held its grand opening in August.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News The Dilllavou family

"I think the most fulfilling part is being able to help her out and take that stress off of her because you know opening a business is scary she's never done this before and it's really great being able to help her out," Caleigh Dillavou, standing on the far left said.

For families feeling the pinch of rising costs, this store is helping stretch every dollar.

The store is located at 2700 Paxson Street in Missoula.