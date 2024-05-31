Missoula Fire Department hosting Friday open house

MISSOULA — You are invited to stop by the Missoula Fire Department for an open house event on Friday afternoon.

The free and family-friendly event will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at MFD Station 3, located at 1501 39th Street.



The fire department says it's a chance for people to get to know the first responders who keep our community safe.

Firefighters will be at the station to answer questions, share safety tips, and give you a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a firefighter.

The Missoula Fire Department is asking voters to approve a roughly $7 million a year levy to cover the cost of a fire company, along with the construction of Station 6 and other expenses in the June 4, 2024, election.