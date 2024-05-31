Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula Fire Department hosting Friday open house

Missoula Fire Department
Emily Brown/MTN News file
Missoula Fire Department
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 13:01:59-04

MISSOULA — You are invited to stop by the Missoula Fire Department for an open house event on Friday afternoon.

The free and family-friendly event will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at MFD Station 3, located at 1501 39th Street.

The fire department says it's a chance for people to get to know the first responders who keep our community safe.
Firefighters will be at the station to answer questions, share safety tips, and give you a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a firefighter.

The Missoula Fire Department is asking voters to approve a roughly $7 million a year levy to cover the cost of a fire company, along with the construction of Station 6 and other expenses in the June 4, 2024, election.

More local news from KPAX
Sun Road Plowing

Flathead County

Snow plowing continuing along Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road

Carter Culver
10:14 AM, May 31, 2024
Russell Smith Courthouse.jpeg

Crime and Courts

Hamilton man ordered to pay $720K in restitution for scheme

Missoula Current
9:43 AM, May 31, 2024
UM BAND SYMPOSIUM

Missoula County

University of Montana hosts over 100 colleges for Athletic Band Symposium

Claire Peterson
4:02 PM, May 30, 2024
cskt chamber

Indian Country

CSKT leaders reflect on 100th anniversary of Indian Citizenship Act

Jill Valley
3:42 PM, May 30, 2024
Beaverhead County Sheriff Dave Wendt

Western Montana News

Animals rescued in Beaverhead County animal abuse case ready for adoption

Meagan Thompson
11:55 AM, May 30, 2024
Arlee Skate Park 05/29

Indian Country

New skate park in the works for Arlee

Emily Brown
11:25 AM, May 30, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader