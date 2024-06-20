Missoula Gay Business Network hosts first networking event

MISSOULA — The Gay Business Network at the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center was started about one year ago to connect businesses that are queer and ally owned.

Jeri Barta, a board member at the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center, says the network was meant to provide support for businesses that may need help finding it.

“That was sort of the drive and the inspiration for it is to give people a place where they can feel comfortable and that they can find support in those businesses or on their businesses,” Barta said. “If they have an idea or if they’re looking to grow their business if they’ve already been in operation for a while.”

With that idea in mind, the Gay Business Network decided to take another step forward in the process and host an official networking event for local Queer and ally businesses.

Josh Stokoe, who owns a carpentry business in Missoula and has worked in the field for over 20 years, says networking opportunities like this are a great way to get businesses off the ground.

“I think the networking event is a great start to another small community of interesting individuals that are doing something outside of the box,” Stokoe said.

“There’s a lot of people that I’ve met that are businesses that I didn’t even think about that’s like community-oriented and then business in general is just hard it’s a lot of work," Stokoe continued. "So, the people that are starting out you have to support them ‘cause it’s a lot of work.”

The Gay Business Network plans to host more networking events but has not determined dates and times.