Missoula Gives raises record-breaking donations for local nonprofits

MISSOULA — The 11th annual Missoula Gives fundraiser has raised record-setting numbers this year for over 200 nonprofit organizations, with the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center receiving the most donations.

The food bank received over $70,000 in donations during the two-day event held on May 1 and May 2.

"No, it definitely doesn't happen every year," said Missoula Food Bank executive director Amy Allison.

Allison believes these surprising results could be because hunger is a widespread concern right now.

"There is a lot going on in our country right now in terms of food prices rising, and so I think that's very much on people's minds. I think anyone who's doing their family's grocery shopping is noticing the cost of things and understanding that families are going without as a result of it," Allison told MTN.

The donations will directly support programs like Empower Packs, which provide food for students to take home on weekends.

"Just knowing that 1,500 kids every single week are able to head home with food in their backpacks to make sure that they have a hunger-free weekend is so incredible, and it could not have happened without our community," Allison said.

The Missoula Community Foundation, which organizes the fundraiser, initially expected donations to decrease this year.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Missoula Food Bank executive director Amy Allison believes the surprising results from Missoula Gives could be because hunger is a widespread concern right now.

"Economic turmoil or economic uncertainty certainly changes things for donations," said Marcy Allen, Executive Director of the Missoula Community Foundation.

However, the results exceeded expectations as the fundraiser surpassed its goal of raising $1.4 million with over 4,000 donors contributing.

"Missoula and Ravalli really stepped up and were very generous and supported our nonprofits," Allen said.

