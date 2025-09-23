Missoula housing search continues as federal funding for HUD programs faces uncertain future

MISSOULA — The search for housing in Missoula continues as residents face new challenges following the closure of the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter and the conclusion of the city's housing sprint

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding plays a role in the housing search process.

“We have a limit to what we can contribute to households and finding housing,” said Gwenyth Rafuse, director of HUD programs at the Missoula Housing Authority.

HUD provides grants directly to the city to assist with housing efforts. With their partners, like the Missoula Housing Authority, they can assist those looking for housing, sometimes through things like housing vouchers.

But Gwenyth Rafuse, director of HUD programs at the Missoula Housing Authority, says that providing the vouchers today has its challenges.

“With the increase in rents and then the cap on how much we can contribute to households, it makes it hard for some people to be successful in finding housing and utilizing their vouchers,” said Rafuse.

On top of vouchers, some of the HUD funding the city receives goes towards housing projects, like the Villagio Apartments, which are geared towards low-income residents.

But funding for housing projects, vouchers, and other community development grants may be in jeopardy.

“I think the programs are on the table for discussion about whether the feds would like to continue funding them or not,” said City of Missoula Deputy Director for Community Development and Community Planning Development and Innovation Montana James.

James said that funding for HUD programs was not included in the U.S. House of Representatives' budget proposal, but it is in the U.S. Senate’s budget proposal. Without the funding, many of the city’s partners’ projects could be in danger.

“It’s something that they really count on to fill gaps in their projects. And I think without that gap funding, a lot of projects would fall apart,” said James.

The HUD programs the city utilizes are funded through June of next year, but federal budget discussions are currently ongoing, and much still remains in the air.