Missoula mayor announces new fire chief

MISSOULA — Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis has announced the appointment of a new fire chief to lead the city's fire department.

Chief Lonnie Rash will take over the role at the start of July following the retirement of Chief Gordy Hughes on June 30.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Chief Rash to the City and community of Missoula as our next Fire Chief," Mayor Davis wrote in a statement. "His proven leadership, innovative approach, and deep commitment to public service make him a strong fit for this role."

Rash has served as chief of Spokane County Fire District 8 since 2020, but he has more than 25 years of fire service experience.

He is currently leading development of a new $6.3 million fire station and renovation of another station, according to a press release from the City of Missoula. The release also states his experience covers emergency operations, labor relations and negotiations as well as capital funding measures, facility planning and construction.

“To me, the Missoula Fire Chief role is an opportunity to serve by empowering others, advancing a shared vision and building on the department’s strong foundation,” Rash stated in the press release. “What excites me most about this opportunity is how closely Missoula Fire’s priorities align with my personal values and leadership philosophy.”

Rash is a Montana native who grew up in Bozeman.

The Missoula City Council must confirm his appointment before he takes the helm at the Missoula Fire Department.