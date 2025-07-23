Missoula Parking Commission aims to expand jurisdiction to Hip Strip

MISSOULA — During Wednesday's Missoula City Council committee meeting, the parking commission gave an informational presentation about why they want to expand their boundaries across the Beartracks Bridge to the Hip Strip.

The parking commission conducted a study over the past five months that found the usage rate of parking in the Hip Strip area is consistently over 75%, especially during nights on weekends.

City parking staff said expanding jurisdiction will help the commission better manage the demand for parking in the area.

The area is expected to have parking meters added meaning people who park along and around the Hip Strip will have to pay.

The Missoula City Council passed a resolution in June to allow the parking commission to expand its jurisdictional boundaries. The parking commission is hoping to have a resolution expanding the boundaries to the Hip Strip passed by the city council on August 12th.

The parking commission urged the public to participate in the process of expanding the jurisdiction. You can send an email to the parking commission on its website.