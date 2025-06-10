Missoula Parking Commission seeks public input on Hip Strip parking changes

MISSOULA — The Missoula Parking Commission is seeking public input on proposed changes to parking regulations in the Hip Strip area.

Currently, the parking commission doesn't have jurisdiction over the area, which is causing low turnover rates, a lack of available spaces and difficulties accessing local businesses.

If the commission's boundaries are expanded to include the Hip Strip, metered parking for 25% of the area could be put in place, as well as time-limited parking and residential permits.

"At the end of June, we'll compile all of the utilization data that we've been collecting as well as all that feedback that we've collected from the public, and we'll present to our board in July a recommendation to expand our jurisdiction, Missoula Parking Commission Jodi Pilgrim explained. "If our board approves that recommendation, then we will take it to city council and council will have the opportunity to open up a public hearing and then potentially approve our jurisdictional expansion."

The project area encompasses several blocks along South Higgins and is bordered by the Clark Fork River to the north, Connell Avenue to the south, Hazel Street to the west, and Hilda Avenue to the east. Residents may view and comment on the area map here.

Public comment will also be accepted at meetings on June 18 at Hellgate High School or on June 23 in front of Gild.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.