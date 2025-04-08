Watch Now
Missoula Parking Commission to discuss proposed rate increases at Tuesday meeting

Missoula Parking Meter
MISSOULA — The Missoula Parking Commission will discuss proposed rates and fines for the coming year at its meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Parking commission board members will discuss the proposals and may vote on them.

Changes to fines would first need to be approved by the Missoula City Council.

Money from the fines and lease rates will be used to maintain, improve, and build Missoula's parking facilities.

The meeting takes place at 12 p.m. in the Missoula Council Chambers at 140 West Pine Street.

The proposed increases are:

  • A 10% increase in on-street and off-street lease rates
  • A $20 annual increase to the residential parking permit rates
  • An amendment proposing various increases to the parking penalties.

