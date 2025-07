MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in a local home.

Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of South 5th Street East shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a 48-year-old man dead.

Detectives are investigating the death, which is "being treated as suspicious at this time," according to a news release.

The man's body has been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab for further examination.

No further information is being released at this time.