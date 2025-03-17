Missoula Public Health offers advice following recent whooping cough cases

MISSOULA — Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is in Missoula with 22 reported cases, according to Missoula Public Health.

This infection is no joke, I had it when I was a teenager and can tell you firsthand that it is not something to mess around with.

“[T]hey don't have air, they end up with a vomiting severe coughing fits is what we see and it's it's bad for the babies and for the elderly who are immune compromised,” said Missoula Public Health infectious disease specialist Pam Whitney.

Across Montana, there have been 134 reported cases in 13 jurisdictions, mainly within younger populations like teenagers and infants.

Symptoms of whooping cough may include a cough lasting more than two weeks (up to several months), severe coughing fits that may cause a pause in breathing and vomiting after coughing.

And oftentimes, whooping cough has a delayed onset.

“[I]f you've been exposed to somebody who has pertussis or diagnosed with it — the incubation period is nine to ten days. So, it's not like I was exposed to somebody that was having this bad cough in the grocery store and two days later I should have it," Whitney explained. "No, it's a little bit longer nine to 10 days."

“[I]f you have these symptoms or you know you've been exposed...get to a health care provider and they can start you on antibiotics," Whitney said. "And these antibiotics will shorten the time period that you are continuing to get to a period that you are contagious, so sometimes five days is all it takes with some antibiotics and then you can go back to school where if you don't get on these antibiotics then you're out for like three weeks."

The infection is spread through the air (within three feet of someone) as well as on surfaces, like sharing a straw with someone.

The best protection from whooping cough is being vaccinated, although there is a lapse when the vaccine is not as effective.

Coughing and sneezing into your elbow and good hand hygiene are also important.

“[Y]ou get a booster at the seventh grade but then from the seventh grade to let's say the 20s you are you're not getting that that vaccine booster and so sometimes that pertussis component will start wearing off a little bit,” Whitney told MTN.

So if you think you may have come in contact with someone who is contagious, call your health provider and let them know so they can determine the best treatment to get you healthy as soon as possible.

Additional pertussis information from Missoula Public Health

Symptoms may include:

Persistent cough lasting more than two weeks

Severe coughing fits, sometimes followed by a “whooping” sound

Vomiting after coughing

Difficulty breathing, especially in young children

Apnea (pauses in breathing), particularly in infants

If you suspect you may have pertussis:

Seek medical care: A healthcare provider can evaluate symptoms and perform a test for pertussis.

Follow treatment guidelines: If diagnosed, antibiotics can help reduce the severity and prevent further spread.

Stay home if sick: Avoid contact with others, especially infants and vulnerable individuals.

How to prevent the spread of pertussis:

Get vaccinated: The Tdap and DTaP vaccine is the best protection against pertussis. It is recommended for:

Infants and children as part of the DTaP series Pregnant individuals (during each pregnancy) Adults who have never received a Tdap booster Anyone in close contact with infants or high-risk individuals

Practice good hygiene: Wash hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Limit exposure: Avoid close contact with individuals who are sick, especially in group settings like schools and childcare facilities.

Contact Missoula Public Health at 406-258-3896 for additional information or vaccination resources.