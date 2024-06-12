Missoula urban camping resolution in effect as debate continues

MISSOULA — A resolution to address unhoused camping that was approved by the Missoula City Council early Tuesday morning goes into effect immediately.

Council members passed the resolution on a 10-to-2 vote just before 4 a.m. following several hours of public comment and debate.

The resolution puts a plan in place to create a designated campsite for unhoused people.

It also defines buffer zones around businesses and schools - where people are not allowed to camp.

During Monday's meeting, some residents shared the solutions they believe would help this problem — including affordable housing and more resources to help people out of that situation.

A Missoula City Council committee will discuss amendments to be added to the urban camping ordinance during a Wednesday meeting.

Once that's done, the resolution will head back to the Missoula City Council for a public hearing on June 24.