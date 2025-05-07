Missoula voters approve two school levies, reject safety measure

MISSOULA — Missoula voters showed their support for local public schools by passing two out of three levies in Tuesday's school elections.

Voters approved Missoula County Public Schools' general fund levies for both elementary and high school districts, while rejecting a high school safety levy.

"On behalf of the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees, students, staff and administration, we are humbled and grateful for the support the community has shown our schools through the passage of these levy requests," said MCPS Superintendent Micah Hill.

"We are naturally disappointed that the high school safety levy fell short, as it would have been significant in providing very needed resources for our students and staff," Hill said.



The election also returned three incumbent trustees to the MCPS Board of Trustees: Wilena Old Person, Meg Whicher and Keegan Witt.

According to unofficial results, the high school district general fund levy passed with 14,438 votes in favor and 13,502 against.

The high school district safety levy failed with 12,952 votes for and 14,911 against.

The elementary district general fund levy passed by a wider margin, with 10,383 votes in favor and 7,118 against.

Voter turnout reached 34.23% with 30,435 ballots cast out of 88,908 registered voters.

"Strong schools are a byproduct of a strong community. Everyone benefits when our schools are able to provide our students with the best possible educational experience," Hill said.

"We are very proud that our schools are an integral and vibrant part of our thriving community. On behalf of MCPS, I thank Missoula voters for their continued support of our students, staff and school communities," Hill said.