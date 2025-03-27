Missoula Water launching water main replacement projects

MISSOULA — Missoula Water is launching a water main replacement program to reduce leaks and upgrade aging infrastructure.

Several projects will be taking place throughout the summer.

One of the projects — between North Dickens and North McCormick Streets — will require the closure of Toole Avenue between Owen and Alder Streets for about a month starting Friday.

Crews will be replacing a 1,500-foot water main originally installed in 1914.

The project also includes the installation of over 600 linear feet of new water main onCooper Street from Milton to Holmes.

Additional information can be found on the City of Missoula's website.