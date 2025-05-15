Missoula's airport celebrates opening of new baggage claim

MISSOULA — The expansion at the Missoula Montana Airport hit a milestone Thursday when airport leaders unveiled the new baggage claim. The carousel marks the beginning of B-Concourse's opening after several years of construction.

The airport was filled with community members, including local officials, for the celebration.

"I'm happy for our customers because they've weathered through a pretty tight baggage plan for multiple years," Brian Ellestad, Missoula's airport director, said.

The event is part of phase two expansion at the airport. Phase one wrapped up in 2022 with extra gates, check-in locations, and wider walkways.

"So we're opening phase two in a few pieces," Ellestad said. "Today is baggage service. In two weeks, we'll move the car rentals back into the building."

At the same time, the airport will open two additional gates for the summer as well as more food and retail options.

Ellestad says the new space is open and more welcoming for travelers.

"Come out and take a look anytime," he said.