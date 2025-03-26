Missoula's Animeals to host annual kitten shower with games, donations, sweet treats

MISSOULA — Missoula's Animeals is hosting its annual kitten shower this weekend as they prepare for the expected arrival of hundreds of kittens this season.

There will be fun kitten games and they'll be accepting donations for foster and emergency kitten kits.

Show off your kitten knowledge during trivia for a prize, craft tie blankets to keep kitties warm, bring in your donations from Animeals' kitten shower registry, and enjoy some sweet snacks to celebrate the arrival of tiny tigers!

The kitten shower takes place on Saturday, March 29, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Animeals and all ages are welcome to attend.

If you can't make it to the party, donations can be shipped or dropped off at 1700 Rankin Street in Missoula. The kitten shower registry can be found at https://www.animeals.com/.

They'll also be accepting kitten food, mama & baby food, corn-based litter or chicken feed, and any pre-loved items, like blankets, toys, and carriers.