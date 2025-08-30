Missoula's Eagle Watch, Bruce Blattner residents speak out about living conditions, communication concerns

MISSOULA - Continuing coverage on a story we've been following for over a year.

Tenants at Missoula's Eagle Watch Estates and Bruce Blattner Apartments are once again speaking out.

The elderly and disabled tenants want better living conditions and communication with their Minnesota-based property management.

They got the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development involved.

HUD has conducted interviews and evaluations of the living spaces on various occasions.

It's only around those times that residents say they see their property management, Accessible Spaces Inc. on-site.

From broken apartment fixtures, bed bugs in common areas, and water heating problems to security and safety, residents say they have frequently requested help from property manager ASI.

However, tenants say they haven't gotten adequate responses or sometimes a response at all.

"If the upper management would either zoom in or meet directly with tenants, so they could hear about the issues directly and have input from the tenants directly in solving the problem. Oftentimes, things get lost in communication and that adds to issues not being taken care of," Alessandro Mitchell of the Missoula Neighbors United shared during an August 29 press conference.

MTN reached out to ASI for a statement on actions they've taken to better living conditions, but have not heard back.

Additionally, residents have been without a facility caretaker for a few weeks now.

A letter shared with MTN says, "The residents at Eagle Watch and Blattner really do require a caretaker, but one who is humanistic and selfless who also lives on location like previous caretakers have, as emergencies with the individuals living in both building complexes are frequent and happen at all hours of the day and night."