Missoula's Northside Pedestrian Bridge reopens after almost two years

MISSOULA — Two years ago, structural damage to a popular walking bridge shut it down, essentially cutting off pedestrian access from Missoula's Northside to downtown.

This week, the bridge is open once again and residents were more than ready for it as people are already playing, walking, and biking their way from the northside to downtown and back.

"This just makes it a little bit easier for us to access everything," shared northside resident Molly MacDonald.

The Northside Pedestrian Bridge closed indefinitely for major repairs in the fall of 2022.

City Project Manager David Selvage told MTN that the concrete ramps were deteriorating and the brick structure was cracking.

In the winter, the bridge requires snow-melting salt. However, the Selvage said the salt didn't drain properly and that corroded the bridge's structure.

Selvage noted that in September 2023 crews started work to renovate the invaluable connection for northside residents.

"We've definitely been watching the construction anxiously awaiting it being finished," MacDonald expressed.

Renovations included removing and demolishing all the exterior masonry, pouring new concrete, constructing new walls for both structures, removing and replacing all concrete ramps and electric systems, decommissioning the elevator and improving drainage.

The span is now open after a fix that cost just under $3.5 million. The funding for the project came from a bond requested by the City's Parks District.

"It's an awesome resource for the northside community just to be able to get downtown super quick and easy and avoid driving," said northside resident Nate King.

For many, the bridge is the fastest way for people to get where they're going by foot or on wheels, and it's a preferred route to avoid dark underpasses.

"We've been living on the northside for almost a year and my partner actually walks to work every day and he's probably the most excited about it because he doesn't like going under the tunnel," MacDonald stated, referencing the Orange Street detour.

With access restored, commuting is more convenient.

"As long as long as the weather is nice, I'll be riding my bike over the bridge," added King.

The grand re-opening celebration for the Northside Pedestrian Bridge is set for Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m.