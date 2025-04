MISSOULA — There's too much snow to call it quits, so Snowbowl is staying open for a bonus weekend!

The ski hill reports they have received 12 inches of snow since closing on March 30, and there's just too much fun to be had at the bowl.

They'll be closed through April 10 but will open again on Friday through Sunday the April 13.

There's also a rider appreciation BBQ on closing day, so you definitely don't want to miss that.

Have fun enjoying the extra snow!