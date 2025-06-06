Missoula's Splash Montana getting ready for hot weather

MISSOULA — There will soon be an option for people who want to keep cool as the weather warms up in Western Montana.

Splash Montana Aquatics Program Manager Hannah Shepherd says they're anticipating a very busy summer based on the warm temperatures so far.

Splash Montana’s recreation swim begins Saturday but just for the weekends until the water park fully opens on June 13.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you plan to visit. An adult must stay with a child that's six or under and the young ones must wear a life vest if necessary among other things.

"Have a check-in spot where, throughout the day, with those older kids, they're going down the slides all day. Have them check in with you regularly. We do safety checks periodically, where we'll actually have everybody get out of the pool, go check in with their grown ups,” Shepherd explained. “It's a great time to go to the bathroom. Get some water, get some reapply some sunscreen. All of those things are important safety tips, too."

Splash Montana reports that as of right now, their lifeguard team is fully staffed.

People who want their children to become stronger swimmers can take swim lessons at the water park beginning on June 30, with sign-ups opening on June 22. Splash Montana will also be having adult nights in July, from 7 p.m. umti 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On the hottest of summer days, Splash Montana can exceed 1,000 people.