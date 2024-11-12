Missoulians gather to celebrate and honor veterans on Veterans Day

MISSOULA — The 98th Annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony was held at the Doughboy Statute at the Missoula County Courthouse on Monday.

"When I was in Vietnam, in conflict, we had those losses,” Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Dale Stovall had a decorated military career said.

But on Monday, he wasn't thinking of himself...but his fellow U.S. Air Force members.

"My roommate and his crew were all lost, and later on, my copilot took over a crew, and they were all lost in combat. So, it's very, very personal to me the sacrifices,” Stovall said.

MTN News Veterans Day

It's those sacrifices that the Missoula community honored on Veterans Day with a ceremony at the Doughboy Statue downtown.

Four wreaths were laid at the bottom of the statue in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Doughboy Statue was created to honor those who fought and died in World War I.

MTN News Veterans Day

“This reminds us of our history, and most people don't really have an understanding of World War I. And of course, at the end of that, there was — there was such carnage in World War I, the United States was late getting in, but we still lost a lot of men in World War I,” Stovall said.

The statue stands as a reminder for all service members who have served in times of peace and conflict.

“I was a volunteer, and we've always had volunteers. In fact, the service now is our volunteer, so we still have these great men and women that are standing up for our freedom, for the United States and what we are as a democracy,” Stovall said.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis was in attendance to honor the veterans of the Missoula community.

MTN News Veteran's Day

“it's a great honor to serve our community... I have family members that have served in military combat. I know what they and family members sacrifice in order to serve the United States, this great country, and it was important for me to stand alongside our community members in recognition of our veterans that have fallen that are here today,” Mayor Davis said.

While Davis says that being the Mayor of Missoula is an honor, it’s also an honor to be in a community that is home to so many veterans.

“I want to say thank you to the many veterans that have served our country and the families that stand beside those folks. It's the community that welcomes our veterans' home, and as the mayor of this great community,” Mayor Davis said.

MTN News Veteran's Day

Davis, who was joined by representatives for Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and Representative Ryan Zinke says that the community is here for its veterans.

“I wanted to make sure that I mentioned to all veterans that welcome home and we're here to honor and respect you and stand alongside you,” Mayor Davis said.

Susan Campbell Reneau has put together the Veterans Day ceremony at the Doughboy Statute for 33 years, but for her, the military — specifically the U.S. Marines — has been in her life for much longer.

“I'm a Marine Corps kid. I moved every nine months. I loved it. My father was in the Marines for almost 26 years. My father loved the Marines,” Reneau said.

MTN News Veteran's Day

Reneau also explained why the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month is a special day for her.

“I think it's important for all of us, whether we're civilian or military, to appreciate our history, and veterans are an extremely important part of our history, and the reason that you every day live first amendment, and the Veterans preserve our freedoms, and that's why we celebrate veterans,” Reneau said.