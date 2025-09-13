Missoulians remember Charlie Kirk on the Oval

MISSOULA — A vigil was held tonight to remember conservative activist, Charlie Kirk at the University of Montana.

This comes two days after he was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

University of Montana's Turning Point USA chapter opened the ceremony with prayer and reflected on what Kirk stood for.

The event began shortly after 6 p.m. taking place on the oval, in the same spot where Charlie Kirk spoke at UM a year ago.

Alicia Benafield

People showed up with positive signage, flowers, scripture and candles.

The crowd heard from multiple speakers, one of them being UM's TPUSA chapter president.

"We're going to be louder, we're going to be prouder and most importantly we're going to be rooted in our faith," Trey Kinamon said.

The ceremony closed with attendees contributing their final roses to Kirk, and wrapped up around 7 p.m.