Montana Supreme Court to hear oral argument at University of Montana

MISSOULA — The Montana Supreme Court is returning to the University of Montana this week.

The justices will hear an oral argument in the case of Montana vs. Smith on Friday, April 4 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Dennison Theatre.

The event is free and open to the public.

According to a news release, the case raises legal questions involving the rights of defendants in criminal cases to make alternative arguments.

The oral argument provides an opportunity for people to watch the Montana Supreme Court in action.

Additional information from the University of Montana: