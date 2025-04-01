Montana Supreme Court to hear oral argument at University of Montana

MISSOULA — The Montana Supreme Court is returning to the University of Montana this week.
The justices will hear an oral argument in the case of Montana vs. Smith on Friday, April 4 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Dennison Theatre.
The event is free and open to the public.
According to a news release, the case raises legal questions involving the rights of defendants in criminal cases to make alternative arguments.
The oral argument provides an opportunity for people to watch the Montana Supreme Court in action.
Additional information from the University of Montana:
The case has broader implications for the understanding and application of criminal law procedures in Montana.
In Montana v. Smith, the appellant argues the district court wrongly excluded evidence that would have allowed him to pursue a lesser charge. The defense contends this misapplication of the law restricted his ability to fully defend this case.
Additionally, the appellant challenges the district court’s response to a jury question during deliberations without first consulting the parties involved. This procedural error is argued to have compromised Smith’s right to a fair trial.
This oral argument provides a unique opportunity for legal professionals, students, media and the public to observe the Montana Supreme Court in action. The case has broader implications for the understanding and application of criminal law procedures in Montana.