MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of a woman who drowned in Missoula over Memorial Day weekend.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen says 41-year-old Vanessa Madel, of Missoula, died while swimming in the Bitterroot River near Maclay Bridge on Saturday, May 24.

The Missoula Rural Fire District Battalion Chief Ron Lubke previously told MTN the victim apparently became tired while swimming across the river and was swept downstream by the current.