New household chemical drop-off facility opens in Missoula

Various household chemicals can be dropped off, including pesticides, paint thinners, spray paints and automotive oil
Home ReSource and Missoula Public Health opened the site on July 23 and say it's already been successful.
Household Chemical Drop
MISSOULA — Missoula now has a household chemical drop-off location that’s open year-round.

The site, which is located near the intersection of Wyoming and North Russell streets, is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only.

The drop-off site had been in the works for years but had experienced numerous delays due to permitting and the building of the infrastructure for the location.

Various household chemicals can be dropped off, including pesticides, paint thinners, spray paints and automotive oil.

Missoula Public Health and Home ReSource told MTN that the facility has already been a big hit and they've had “the phone ring off the hook”, logging more than a dozen calls a week.

While the chemicals are disposed of properly, sometimes that process can lead to more pollutants in the environment.

“We encourage, if you can have somebody else use the remainder of what you have, then go that route. Cause otherwise, it’s just being incinerated” said Craig Beebe with the Missoula Valley Water Quality District.

Visit https://www.homeresource.org/hcd/hcd-materials/ to view a full list of the items that are accepted at the site.

