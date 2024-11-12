New Missoula Mexican restaurant Plaza Azteca open for business

MISSOULA — A new restaurant has replaced a well-known establishment in Missoula.

Plaza Azteca is open for business taking the place of what was formerly known as Jakers on Brooks Street.

They are ready to serve their steady flow of customers authentic Mexican food.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Customers enjoy authentic Mexican food at the newly opened Plaza Azteca restaurant on Brooks Street in Missoula.

Two weeks after its debut in Missoula, the restaurant has a staff of about 30 members offering a range of Mexican cuisine.

Customers can order the guacamole made from scratch, prepared at the dinner table or enjoy hand-crafted cocktails.

Staff tell MTN that feedback from the community has been positive.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Bar manager Paola Leon fulfilling drink orders at Plaza Azteca in Missoula.

“I think our menu is completely different from anything else here. I think we're a mix of modern and your classic Mexican staples. We're very innovative with our dishes," said bar manager Paola Leon.

While the restaurant shares business has been good, they said they need more hands on deck at the bar.

They continue to seek people for these positions to help out as they are open daily.