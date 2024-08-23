Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

New Missoula urban camping ordinance discussed at community forum

Neighbors have raised concerns about the implementation of the city's new urban camping ordinance
Missoula's new urban camping ordinance was at the center of a community forum held on Thursday evening.
Missoula Community Forum
Posted

MISSOULA — A community forum — a monthly event held between members of neighborhood councils and the Missoula City Council — was held on Thursday evening.

The forum allows community members to come together and share ideas and concerns with each other and members of the Missoula City Council.

One of the items on the agenda was the recent urban camping ordinance passed by the City Council earlier this year.

Neighbors have raised concerns about the implementation of the ordinance as well as the communication from city officials.

More local news from KPAX
Pearl Jam Jeff Ament Missoula

Entertainment

Pearl Jam rocks the house at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Derek Joseph
PJ Our Village

Missoula County

'Our Village Festival' celebrates Missoula non-profits before Pearl Jam show

Emily Brown
Poverello Center

Missoula County

The Poverello Center: Challenges it presents to local businesses, residents

Zach Volheim
University of Montana dining hall opening

Missoula County

University of Montana opens new dining hall

Zach Volheim
Flathead County Health

Flathead County

Flathead County E. coli outbreak case count increases

Sean Wells
Blankenship Bridge Map

Flathead County

Temporary weight limit placed on Blankenship Bridge in Flathead County

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader