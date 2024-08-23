New Missoula urban camping ordinance discussed at community forum

MISSOULA — A community forum — a monthly event held between members of neighborhood councils and the Missoula City Council — was held on Thursday evening.

The forum allows community members to come together and share ideas and concerns with each other and members of the Missoula City Council.

One of the items on the agenda was the recent urban camping ordinance passed by the City Council earlier this year.

Neighbors have raised concerns about the implementation of the ordinance as well as the communication from city officials.