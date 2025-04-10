MISSOULA — Missoula Montana Airport is bringing its seasonal flights back for the upcoming travel season this summer.

The airport is offering double air services to certain places and direct flights to places such as California.

Allegiant will restart their twice-weekly seasonal flights to Orange County on May 16.

Watch the full story:

No layover no problem with Missoula's seasonal flights

American Airlines is doubling air services to Chicago and Dallas plus bringing back their daily seasonal flight to Los Angeles starting on June 4.

These seasonal flights will be available as the airport phase-two construction reaches its completion.

“Our added service to Portland will actually start on the same day as we open up that next phase. May 15 we'll have a little ribbon cutting and open up the second phase of a terminal," Airport Director Brian Ellestad said.

The airport has torn down the temporary wall which had been in place for over a year and now travelers can oversee the construction of phase two.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News View of airport construction- phase 2

The expansion is still on track for its debut in late spring 2025.

"It's always fun having the summer rush, it's really going to be exciting opening up the next phase."

Because it's peak travel season, Ellestad advises travelers to arrive several hours before their flight.