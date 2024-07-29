Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

NorthWestern Energy official discusses recent Missoula storm, cleanup efforts (video)

How did Wednesday's storm measure up to others and was Northwestern Energy prepared for it?
How did Wednesday's Missoula storm measure up to others and was Northwestern Energy prepared for it?
Missoula Storm Downed Power Pole
MISSOULA — Five days after that monster thunderstorm tore through Western Montana, NorthWestern Energy continues getting trees off powerlines and restoring electricity to those still in the dark.

How did this storm measure up to others and was Northwestern Energy prepared for it? We met up with NorthWestern Energy community relations manager for Missoula Todd Rahr on Monday to get some answers.

Watch the video below to hear what Rahr had to say.

NorthWestern Energy official discusses recent Missoula storm, cleanup efforts
