City of Missoula and Missoula County hold joint press conference for storm

MISSOULA — Representatives of the city, the county, and first responders gathered for a press conference briefing on the operations of last Wednesday’s storm.

Days after the big storm the city of Missoula and Missoula County have been assessing damages and the next steps toward full recovery.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis and County Commissioner Josh Slotnick began the conference by thanking the first responders, city and county workers, and the community for their response to the storm.

Mayor Davis also gave a special shoutout to organizations across the state who have come to help.

“The city of Helena has sent over arborists and folks from their parks department are coming over today to continue to help with the tree debris situation and removal that we are working on,” Davis said.

“The Department of Natural Resources [is] providing staff to help with tree removal.”

With an estimation of around 1,000 total trees down, the damage from this storm sits around ten times larger than the previous comparable storm in 2015.

On Wednesday night Mayor Davis declared a city emergency at the request of Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck so first responders could use resources that may not have been budgeted for the year.

Beck explained this is one of three levels to declaring an emergency.

“We put in a request to Governor Gianforte for a state declaration, that did come, what we’re in the process now of is we’re still in response mode,” Beck said.

“We’re still trying to keep the lights on and all those things but we’re capturing that damage we’re understanding the situation such that if appropriate we have the opportunity to ask for a presidential disaster declaration.”

Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes says although there has been a great recovery effort on tree removal the potential for more damage still exists.

Those hazards are going to exist while we’re entering the recovery. I’m talking about those hanging tree limbs up in trees right now,” Hughes said.

“The next wind event can certainly pose a large risk to the community at large… look up folks. Take a gander if you’re out by a tree make sure that you’re safe.

Storm recovery efforts are still in place and we will stay updated with the latest information.