NorthWestern Energy receives award for Missoula windstorm response

A panel of judges selected NorthWestern Energy after an international nomination process.
The award recognizes the recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies after service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events.
MISSOULA — A regional utility company has received an award for its response to the Missoula windstorm last July.

NorthWestern Energy received the Edison Electric Institute Emergency Response Award.

A severe thunderstorm with wind speeds of 81 mph and gusts up to 109 mph hit Missoula in July of 2024.

The force of the storm's winds equaled a Category 2 hurricane.

