Open houses to discuss safety study for Highway 93 between Lolo and Florence

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and RPA Engineering are hosting two open houses on Tuesday about a section of U.S. Highway 93 south of Missoula.

With increasing traffic on Highway 93 South, MDT is looking for ways to make the roadway between Lolo and Florence safer, and has been conducting a study of the area since 2022.

Some of the key aspects being studied are turning onto the roadway, lighting, weather, and several types of crashes including those with wildlife

The open houses will share findings, solutions, and the status of the project. The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Lolo School on Farm Lane.