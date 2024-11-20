Our Missoula 2045 Land Use Plan advances to City Council

MISSOULA — Missoula County's growth brings growing pains, which city officials are trying to avoid.

The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board on Tuesday night unanimously approved the Our Missoula 2045 Land Use Plan, a forward-looking proposal on how and where the Garden City can expand.

Land use planners presented the land use plan to the board and the public during a public hearing, going over the basics of the plan — mainly the steps they took to make the plan and a brief overview of what they deem “place” types and “street” types — “place” types are what types of housing units would go where and “street” types are what kinds of streets would be apart of the different “place” types.

Afterward, the public was allowed to provide comments, in which the majority of public comments urged the board to approve the plan to go to the Missoula City Council.

The Our Missoula 2045 Land Use Plan will now go to the Missoula City Council where public comment will be taken on Dec. 9, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Missoula City Council Chambers.