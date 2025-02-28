Outdoor burning opens on March 1 in Missoula County

The general outdoor burning season begins on Saturday, March 1, in Missoula County.

All outdoor burning requires a burn permit, and the only material that may be disposed of by burning is untreated wood and vegetation generated onsite.

Permits cost $7 annually and can be purchased or renewed online at burn.egovmt.com or in person at most local fire protection agencies.

Parcels must be at least one acre or more in size to be eligible for an outdoor burn permit within Missoula City limits. Recreational fires are banned year-round in City limits.

Additionally, inside the Missoula Air Stagnation Zone — an area that stretches about four miles outside Missoula City limits — it is illegal to burn piles of leaves and grasses.

Before lighting a fire, people must activate their permit each day they plan to burn either online or by calling 1-888-583-6497 after 9 a.m. Burning is allowed after 9 a.m. and the fire must be out by 4 p.m.

Click here for additional information about open burning.