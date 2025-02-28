Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Outdoor burning opens on March 1 in Missoula County

Here's what to know if you're planning to do outdoor burning in Missoula County.
Open Burning
MTN News file
Open Burning
Posted
and last updated

The general outdoor burning season begins on Saturday, March 1, in Missoula County.

All outdoor burning requires a burn permit, and the only material that may be disposed of by burning is untreated wood and vegetation generated onsite.

Permits cost $7 annually and can be purchased or renewed online at burn.egovmt.com or in person at most local fire protection agencies.

Parcels must be at least one acre or more in size to be eligible for an outdoor burn permit within Missoula City limits. Recreational fires are banned year-round in City limits.

Additionally, inside the Missoula Air Stagnation Zone — an area that stretches about four miles outside Missoula City limits — it is illegal to burn piles of leaves and grasses.

Before lighting a fire, people must activate their permit each day they plan to burn either online or by calling 1-888-583-6497 after 9 a.m. Burning is allowed after 9 a.m. and the fire must be out by 4 p.m.

Click here for additional information about open burning.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader