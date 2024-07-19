Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Outdoor Cinema returns to Missoula Friday evening

Headstart Park
Zach Volheim
The outdoor cinema series kicks off the summer season at Headstart Park in North Missoula on July 19, 2024.
Headstart Park
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 19, 2024

MISSOULA — Outdoor cinema is returning to Missoula for the twenty-first year in a row.

The outdoor cinema series hosted by the North Missoula Community Development Corporation (NMCDC) gets underway Friday evening.

A block party will take place at 6:30 p.m. with the Academy Award-winning best feature, Everything Everywhere All at Once to follow at 9:30 p.m.

The event has long been loved by the community and brings people together.

“We've had a lot of big excitement from the north side and beyond. I think that there's a really big need for more low to no-cost opportunities to build community and have family-friendly, fun, in Missoula," said NMCDC community engagement specialist Jana Richter.

"And so we're really jazzed to bring this back for the 21st anniversary of Missoula Outdoor Cinema and really get to help build even more community with our block parties," Richter continued.

People interested in attending the showing can head over to Headstart Park in North Missoula. Admissionis free with a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds support NMCDC's mission to build community power, thriving neighborhoods, and affordable homes.

Below is the summer schedule for the outdoor cinema series:

  • July 19: Everything, Everywhere All at Once – A multiverse adventure that's sure to be captivating.
  • August 2: Mamma Mia – Sing along to this feel-good musical featuring the hits of ABBA.
  • August 16: The Lorax – A family-friendly movie with an important environmental message.
  • September 6: Bring Them Home – A powerful story of Blackfoot people and their mission to establish the first wild buffalo herd on their ancestral territory.
More local news from KPAX
Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis

Missoula County

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis attends Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership initiative

Zach Volheim
4:11 PM, Jul 19, 2024
DREAM

Flathead County

DREAM Adaptive Recreation hosts annual watersports week in the Flathead

Sean Wells
3:59 PM, Jul 19, 2024
Land to Hand free art classes

Salute to Service

Free summer art classes offered by Land to Hand in Columbia Falls

Kiana Wilson
2:33 PM, Jul 19, 2024
grizzly bear

Flathead County

Man hospitalized, grizzly bear dead following encounter near Columbia Falls

MTN News
12:06 PM, Jul 19, 2024
East Missoula Subdivision

Missoula County

Current Events: In-depth look at proposed Wye, East Missoula developments

MTN News
10:53 AM, Jul 19, 2024
The Vespiary

Missoula County

The Vespiary: Book store with a unique twist opens in Missoula

Emily Brown
10:22 AM, Jul 19, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader