Outdoor Cinema returns to Missoula Friday evening

MISSOULA — Outdoor cinema is returning to Missoula for the twenty-first year in a row.

The outdoor cinema series hosted by the North Missoula Community Development Corporation (NMCDC) gets underway Friday evening.

A block party will take place at 6:30 p.m. with the Academy Award-winning best feature, Everything Everywhere All at Once to follow at 9:30 p.m.

The event has long been loved by the community and brings people together.

“We've had a lot of big excitement from the north side and beyond. I think that there's a really big need for more low to no-cost opportunities to build community and have family-friendly, fun, in Missoula," said NMCDC community engagement specialist Jana Richter.

"And so we're really jazzed to bring this back for the 21st anniversary of Missoula Outdoor Cinema and really get to help build even more community with our block parties," Richter continued.

People interested in attending the showing can head over to Headstart Park in North Missoula. Admissionis free with a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds support NMCDC's mission to build community power, thriving neighborhoods, and affordable homes.

Below is the summer schedule for the outdoor cinema series:

