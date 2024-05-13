Plans on hold to move some USPS operations from Missoula to Spokane

MISSOULA — It appears the plans to move some of the operations from the Missoula Post Office on Kent Avenue to Spokane are on hold.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester says U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy announced on Monday that he is pausing all processing center consolidation plans.

Sen. Tester says the decision is in response to a bipartisan letter sent to Dejoy voicing concerns about the planned consolidation.

“Montanans sent me to the Senate to defend rural America and make sure our state doesn’t get left behind, and that’s exactly why I told Postmaster DeJoy that plans to move Missoula’s outgoing mail processing out-of-state were a complete nonstarter,” Tester stated in an email.

The USPS said on April 30, 2024, that some operations were being transferred from Missoula to Spokane.

It was announced at the time the Kent Avenue facility would remain open with the USPS stating that it would be “modernized as a Local Processing Center (LPC).”

USPS said outgoing operations will move to the Spokane Processing and Distribution Center, noting that a majority of mail and packages are destined outside of the Missoula area to the rest of the world.