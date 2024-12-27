Plod and Pedal: Missoula exercise group getting you outside every single day

MISSOULA — As the new year nears, so do resolutions.

For those looking to dedicate themselves to fitness, a Missoula group gets you running or biking every day. No exceptions or you're out.

MTN met with the founders of Plod and Pedal to learn the purpose behind the project.

After a holiday challenge got them moving, in 2018, coworkers Ryan Mellem and Josh Pierce decided to run outside every single day.

"I'm like, we should try to run 1 mile a day, every day for the entire year. And he's like, really?" Pierce detailed.

For the first year, they got some other co-workers in on the plan.

"Started talking about it with other people and they're like, well, I would do that," noted Pierce.

Everyone anteed up $20 and there was one rule, if you miss a day you lose the chance at the prize pot. "You miss a day, you're out," said Pierce.

Five years later, Plod and Pedal is running strong and the person with the most miles takes home the prize.

Mellem explained, "There have been some people that have done one discipline every year since then. We've had multiple people that have stayed in it the whole time."

The rules are: sign up on Plod and Pedal's website, start on New Year's Day, run a mile in under 15 minutes, or bike 3 miles outside each day, and if you miss a day then you're out until the next year.

171 participants started 2024. As of November, the total is down to 105.

"Since 2018, I've run outside every single day. At this point, it's not a decision, it's just what am I going to put on to do it," stated Pierce.

For many in the group, some hailing from around the country and some across the world, they feel being able to move is a gift that shouldn't be wasted.

"You get the body for a certain period of time and it's nice to use it. We've all done things that we never thought were possible before," offered Mellem.

Plus, the Plod and Pedal founders are passing on the gift of exercise to the next generation.

"So, allowing our 3-year-olds to go for a run with us, and keep it under that 15 minutes, was a huge part. And even to this day, they're like, have you ran your mile yet?" Pierce told MTN

To learn more about Plod and Pedal or sign up, click here.