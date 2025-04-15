Police on scene at Sentinel High School in Missoula

UPDATE, 10:00 a.m. - Two teenagers were detained Tuesday morning after a student at Sentinel High School reported seeing another student with a gun on school grounds.

The Missoula Police Department reports a student told Sentinel's school resource officer around 9 a.m. that they saw another student with a gun.

The SRO requested assistance from Missoula Police while Sentinel was placed into lockdown.

Two boys were then detained and a firearm was recovered.

The Missoula Police Department is coordinating with Missoula County Public Schools for the investigation.

There is no known threat to the public or other students at this time. The lockdown at Sentinel has been lifted.

1st REPORT, 9:30 a.m. - Several Missoula police officers are on the scene at Sentinel High School Tuesday morning.

The incident first began around 9 a.m.

An alert sent to parents from Missoula County Public Schools states that Sentinel was in lockdown due to a potential student threat. That lockdown was in the process of being lifted around 9:45 a.m.

A witness tells MTN News they saw a teenager taken into custody. A KPAX reporter on the scene reports that several police cars remain in the parking lot.

MTN has reached out to the Missoula Police Department and MCPS for more information.

We will update you with any new information.

