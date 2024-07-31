Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Power lines out of the water, FWP lifts Bitterroot River closure 

Bitterroot River Lolo
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
The Bitterroot River as seen in the Lolo area
Bitterroot River Lolo
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — There's some good news for people looking to float the Bitterroot River near Missoula.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks lifted the closure that we implemented last week following severe weather that dropped powerlines into the water.

The Bitterroot River from Chief Looking Glass Fishing Access Site to the confluence with the Clark Fork River had been closed since July 25.

Sections of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers were also closed for several days in the aftermath of the storm, due to power lines in the water.

FWP reports that while all storm-related closures on local rivers are now lifted, people still need to be careful in the areas that were impacted by the storm.

Cleanup work continues and there is a chance people could find hazards and crews still working to clear trees.

FWP notes in a news release that rivers are carrying extra debris following the storm, which can cause safety hazards in the water that may not all be visible.

More local news from KPAX
Waitress speaking with customer

Western Montana News

Lincoln restaurant feeding those fighting nearby wildfire

Allie Kaiser
Polson Police

Western Montana News

Polson Police Department issues phone scam warning

MTN News
Brooks Street Traffic

Missoula County

Requested zoning change on Brooks Street could propel Midtown Missoula plan

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
Downed trees at Linda Vista Golf Course, Missoula

Missoula County

Missoula golf courses recovering after big storm

Derek Joseph
Bell Xing

Ravalli County

MT Department of Transportation hosts open house on Bell Crossing roundabout

Emily Brown
Flathead fire

Wildfire Watch

Wildfire conditions remain dangerous in Northwest Montana

Sean Wells

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader