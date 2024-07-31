Power lines out of the water, FWP lifts Bitterroot River closure 

MISSOULA — There's some good news for people looking to float the Bitterroot River near Missoula.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks lifted the closure that we implemented last week following severe weather that dropped powerlines into the water.

The Bitterroot River from Chief Looking Glass Fishing Access Site to the confluence with the Clark Fork River had been closed since July 25.

Sections of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers were also closed for several days in the aftermath of the storm, due to power lines in the water.

FWP reports that while all storm-related closures on local rivers are now lifted, people still need to be careful in the areas that were impacted by the storm.

Cleanup work continues and there is a chance people could find hazards and crews still working to clear trees.

FWP notes in a news release that rivers are carrying extra debris following the storm, which can cause safety hazards in the water that may not all be visible.