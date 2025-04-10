MISSOULA — Project Community Connect returns to Missoula for its 16th annual event on Friday, April 11th.

Up to 75 service providers will volunteer to offer free resources to the community for the day.

This one-stop shop will provide a wide range of services, including housing, mental health, dental, and veteran services, at no cost to community members.

The event is open to anyone who feels in need of support, said Lead Coordinator Selya Avila.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Selya Avila, the Lead Coordinator for Project Community Connect

"There are no barriers and that's one of the great things about the event, is that anyone can drop in," Avila said.

The Missoula Public Library is hosting the event and expects around 400 people to walk through.

Vendors and pop-ups will fill all four stories of the library as well as Adams Street. The road will be closed for the event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Avila told MTN that the event is still looking for volunteers to provide free haircuts to the community on Friday. Contact Selya Avila at selyaa@missoulapubliclibrary.org or call 406-370-8538.

