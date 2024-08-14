Watch Now
Providence Health opening new Southgate Mall clinic

Bed Bath and Beyond Missoula
Emily Brown/MTN News
The new Providence&nbsp;Southgate Health Center will be taking over the former Bed, Bath, and Beyond building in Missoula.
Bed Bath and Beyond Missoula
MISSOULA — Providence Health will be opening a new Southgate Mall clinic in the summer of 2025.

The new Providence Southgate Health Center — which will be located at the former Bed, Bath, and Beyond building — will feature an urgent care, heart clinic, radiology, and lab services.

A total of $18 million will be used to make the facility which has been in the works since 2022.

"This project has been in the works since November 2022 when Providence recognized the need to enhance access to quality health services due to the rapid population increase in Missoula and Ravalli counties and Western Montana,” said William J. (Bill) Calhoun, chief executive of Providence Montana.

Davis Partnership Architects will design the project and Dick Anderson Construction will build it.

Providence representatives say they hope the more centralized location will be of service to those further from their current downtown hospital.

