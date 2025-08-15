Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, August 15, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Lincoln County Health Department officials have confirmed the first rabies-positive bat of this year. LCHD said quick treatment is critical, as rabies is nearly always fatal once symptoms begin to appear. Anyone who may have been exposed should contact their local health department immediately. (Read the full story)

Five of six Flathead County Planning Board members recommended to approve a preliminary plat for a proposed luxury resort in Lakeside on Wednesday night. The plan, backed by Discovery Land Company, includes 359 residential lots and a golf course on 1,700 acres. Facing public concern about the impact on the environment and traffic, the plan will go in front of county commissioners next week. (Read the full story)

A Thursday groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of the Opportunity Place Apartments and Artists of Opportunity Art Center in Missoula. Part of Opportunity Resources, Inc., the project will convert a former industrial site into income-restricted housing with ADA accessibility. At the ceremony, community members celebrated the transition from a 33-year-old wood shop to new housing solutions. (Read the full story)

