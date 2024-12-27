Puppies treated for parvovirus at Humane Society of Western Montana recover

MISSOULA — We have an update on the six puppies that were being treated for parvovirus at the Humane Society of Western Montana.

While one pup was positive, all six, which are presumably from the same litter, had to be treated and quarantined due to how contagious parvovirus is.

The pups were treated and the one that was sick made a full recovery. During the quarantine together, the five remaining pups continued to test negative.

The Humane Society of Western Montana Humane Society reached ita end goal of getting the pups back to normality and finally having them be adopted into new happy homes.

The pups are spending their holidays now healthy, with their new families.