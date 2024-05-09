Reopening of Missoula’s Maclay Bridge delayed

MISSOULA — Missoula County officials are pushing back the reopening date for Maclay Bridge following a Wednesday morning inspection by the engineering firm HDR.

The inspection determined that additional repairs to the bridge deck need to be done before the span can be safely reopened.



Missoula County Public Works had hoped the bridge could be reopened by May 9 or 10, but the additional repairs — coupled with the need to have additional materials delivered — will push back the opening date.

Once all required structural repairs are complete, crews will install the driving surface with will take a few weeks.

Additionally, another inspection may be required as well as a weight-limit review before Maclay Bridge can be reopened.

Based on this, Public Works officials are now aiming for the bridge to reopen by the second week of June.

Maclay Bridge was closed on January 26, 2024, following an inspection performed by the Montana Department of Transportation. Repair work on the span started on March 20.