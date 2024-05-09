Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Reopening of Missoula’s Maclay Bridge delayed

An inspection determined additional repairs to the bridge deck are needed before the span can be safely reopened
The reopening date for Maclay Bridge has been pushed back following an inspection by the engineering firm HDR.
Maclay Bridge MDT
Posted at 8:53 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 10:54:36-04

MISSOULA — Missoula County officials are pushing back the reopening date for Maclay Bridge following a Wednesday morning inspection by the engineering firm HDR.

The inspection determined that additional repairs to the bridge deck need to be done before the span can be safely reopened.

Missoula County Public Works had hoped the bridge could be reopened by May 9 or 10, but the additional repairs — coupled with the need to have additional materials delivered — will push back the opening date.
Once all required structural repairs are complete, crews will install the driving surface with will take a few weeks.

Additionally, another inspection may be required as well as a weight-limit review before Maclay Bridge can be reopened.

Based on this, Public Works officials are now aiming for the bridge to reopen by the second week of June.

Maclay Bridge was closed on January 26, 2024, following an inspection performed by the Montana Department of Transportation. Repair work on the span started on March 20.

More local news from KPAX
Mckenna Akane

Western Montana News

Alberton teacher wins Discovery Education's Educator of the Year Award

Derek Joseph
10:21 AM, May 09, 2024
KPD

Crime and Courts

Police: Man arrested after trying to kidnap teen in Kalispell

MTN News
9:40 AM, May 09, 2024
Missoula Black Bears

Missoula County

Three black bears euthanized after repeated conflicts in Missoula neighborhoods

MTN News
6:35 PM, May 08, 2024
Mickey O'Brien Law Enforcement Center

Crime and Courts

Man arrested following armed kidnapping in Mineral County

MTN News
6:08 PM, May 08, 2024
Chris Zier

Special Olympics

Special Olympics are serious fun for Stevensville athlete Chris Zier

Slim Kimmel
1:41 PM, May 08, 2024
CFalls High School levy passes

Flathead County

Voters pass both levy requests for Columbia Falls High School

Kiana Wilson
12:47 PM, May 08, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader