Startling discoveries found on condition of Maclay Bridge as repairs continue

MISSOULA — Some startling discoveries have been made as work continues on the Maclay Bridge west of Missoula.

Several of the critical support beams were in much worse shape than originally thought, with some containing holes that rusted through, measuring up to two feet long.

When Missoula County originally surveyed the bridge they knew that the bridge was in poor condition — but not to the extent that has been found.

There are thought to be several factors for why the support beams ended up in such bad shape.

According to Mike Burnside, a member of the Bitterroot Bridges Coalition, one factor is he amount of traffic that the bridge has seen on a daily basis.

According to national standards, only about 100 vehicles a day should pass over a bridge like the Maclay Bridge. However, it saw up to 3,000 vehicles a day.

Another factor that could have added to the deterioration is the weight of the vehicles that passed over the bridge.

The Maclay Bridge has a weight limit of 11 tons. One issue is that it's not uncommon for a vehicle over that weight limit — such as a fire engine - to pass over from time to time.

The discovery of the support beams conditions is not expected to delay repairs but it does raise the concern for what the condition of other bridges might be.

Maclay Bridge was closed on January 26, 2024, following an inspection peformed by the Montana Department of Transportation. Repair work on the span started on March 20.