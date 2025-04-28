Search continues for woman missing near Missoula

A search is continuing for a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
The Missoula Police Department reports crews have spent 150 hours looking for Nicole Heimer, who was reported missing on April 22.
Her vehicle had been seen parked at the Sawmill Gulch trailhead on April 15 before authorities were aware she was missing.
MPD, Missoula County Search and Rescue, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service have “conducted an extensive search of the Rattlesnake Recreation Area and surrounding backcountry,” according to a news release.
Heimer is described as being 5'11" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with tips or information regarding Heimer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Missoula Police Department Detective Ethan Smith at 406-552-6335.
Additional information from the Missoula Police Department:
“Crews, including ground teams, K9 units and drones, and motorized assets to cover the area's varied off-trail terrain. Despite these efforts, Ms. Heimer has not been found.
More than two dozen personnel, including 21 highly trained (MCSAR) volunteer members, logged over 275 miles and 150 hours during the search operation. While field operations have concluded for now, MCSAR and partnering agencies remain ready to redeploy should new information emerge about Ms. Heimer’s whereabouts.
Throughout this search effort, we have seen strong support and concern from our community. We are committed to utilizing every available resource in the continued effort to locate Ms. Heimer and bring answers to those who care about her."