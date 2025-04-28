Search continues for woman missing near Missoula

A search is continuing for a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

The Missoula Police Department reports crews have spent 150 hours looking for Nicole Heimer, who was reported missing on April 22.

Her vehicle had been seen parked at the Sawmill Gulch trailhead on April 15 before authorities were aware she was missing.

Missoula Police Department Nicole Heimer was reported missing after her vehicle was found at the trailhead of Sawmill Gulch Road in the upper Rattlesnake area.

MPD, Missoula County Search and Rescue, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service have “conducted an extensive search of the Rattlesnake Recreation Area and surrounding backcountry,” according to a news release.

Heimer is described as being 5'11" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with tips or information regarding Heimer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Missoula Police Department Detective Ethan Smith at 406-552-6335.

Additional information from the Missoula Police Department: