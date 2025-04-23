Authorities ask for public's help in finding missing Missoula woman

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 42-year-old Missoula woman.

Nicole Heimer was reported missing after her vehicle was found at the trailhead of Sawmill Gulch Road in the upper Rattlesnake area. There is significant concern for her well-being and mental health.

Heimer is described as 5'11" tall and weighing around 150 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

MPD is urging anyone who frequents the upper Rattlesnake trailheads or Sawmill Gulch Road area to immediately report anything suspicious.

If you have any information about Heimer's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Detective Ethan Smith at (406) 552-6335.