Search for missing Colorado woman believed drowned continues in Missoula

MISSOULA — The search continues Thursday on the Clark Fork River for Danit Ehrlich, a Colorado woman who has been missing since Friday, Feb. 21.

Teams are looking for the 33-year-old in the same area of the Clark Fork River as Wednesday — between Jacobs Island and the Reserve Street Bridge.

Missoula Police Department Danit Ehrlich, 33, of Colorado, was reported missing in Missoula on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker says this area is being searched extensively because it is where Danit's phone could be tracked. It’s still not known if she and her phone are together or separate.

The Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula County Search and Rescue, Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue and the K9 Task Force are involved in the search.

Reports indicate the family is being realistic of Danit's fate and they just want her to be found.