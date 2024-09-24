Second drug overdose death reported following Missoula incident

MISSOULA — A second person has died of a drug overdose after being found unresponsive last week inside a vehicle in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN that the drug involved in the death was fentanyl.

Officers were called to perform a welfare check in the Turner Street area on Thursday, September 19 and found three people unresponsive in a car.

Narcan and AED were used and the three people were taken to a Missoula hospital. Two of the three people have now died.

MPD sent out a public awareness message following several overdoses that happened last week.

Bennett told MTN that a more potent type of fentanyl is being seen in Missoula.