Second drug overdose death reported following Missoula incident

MISSOULA — A second person has died of a drug overdose after being found unresponsive last week inside a vehicle in Missoula.
Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN that the drug involved in the death was fentanyl.
Officers were called to perform a welfare check in the Turner Street area on Thursday, September 19 and found three people unresponsive in a car.
Narcan and AED were used and the three people were taken to a Missoula hospital. Two of the three people have now died.
MPD sent out a public awareness message following several overdoses that happened last week.
Bennett told MTN that a more potent type of fentanyl is being seen in Missoula.
